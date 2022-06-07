AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Central Texas Food Bank (CTFB) has named Sari M. Vatske to be the sixth President and CEO in its 40-year history.

Vatske assumed leadership of the agency on June 1. She is an experienced food bank executive who comes to the Central Texas Food Bank from Feeding South Florida (FSF), where she served as Executive Vice President. Feeding South Florida is one of the largest food banks in the United States, serving 25 percent of Florida’s food insecure population.

Vatske takes the helm at the Food Bank at the onset of its crucial summer fundraising campaign. During this time of year, kids are out of school and utility bills are on the rise – increasing the number of Central Texans in need. Inflation is also taking a toll, as reflected in an increase of more than 44,000 individuals served by the Food Bank from January to April of this year.

During her tenure with Feeding South Florida, Vatske was named a “Top 100 Most Influential Business Leaders” by Palm Beach Illustrated Magazine in 2021, “Top Workplace Professional” by the Sun-Sentinel in 2016 and was named to “40 Under 40” by the South Florida Business journal in 2014. Vatske also sits on Feeding America’s Network Fundraising Services Advisory Council.

Prior to joining FSF in July 2011, Vatske served as the Florida Regional Manager for No Kid Hungry, a Washington, DC based organization working to end childhood hunger in the United States. Also prior to joining FSF, Vatske served as the District Press Secretary for a United States Congresswoman from 2006-2008.

Vatske holds a Master of Arts in International Relations from Florida Atlantic University and a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from Florida State University. She also has a certificate in High Performance Leadership from Cornell University and is a Six Sigma Green Belt as well as a Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE).

At the Central Texas Food Bank, Vatske leads an organization on the front line of hunger relief – serving nearly 60,000 people each week in a 21-county service area twice the size of Massachusetts. Last year, the Food Bank distributed nearly 65 million pounds of food.

Vatske replaces Derrick Chubbs, who left the CTFB at the end of 2021 to lead the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida in Orlando.