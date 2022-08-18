McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – A safety milestone for a Waco business is getting federal and state recognition.

Trane Waco has achieved two years and more than 750,000 hours without any kind of a safety incident at its Commercial HVAC manufacturing facility in McGregor. Employees have made it to two years without a lost day away from work due to a work-related injury or illness between July 31, 2020, and July 31, 2022.

The facility is on track to reach 1 million hours without a lost time incident by March 2023. There are approximately 200 employees at the 32-year-old facility.

Plant tours and a brief award ceremony were held at the facility Thursday morning, with leaders from Trane Technologies and the Trane Waco plant, as well as federal and state officials.

Attendees at the ceremony included Aaron Demerson, of the Texas Workforce Commission; Texas Representative Charles “Doc” Anderson (District 56); Robyn Morrison, District Director of the Office of Texas Senator Brian Birdwell (District 22) – in addition to representatives from the Office of Governor Greg Abbott, the Waco Chamber of Commerce, the McGregor Chamber of Commerce, and more.