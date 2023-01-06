SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly burglarized a home and was pinned down by a property owner who returned home, Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Elias Garcia, 26, was arrested Thursday on charges of burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Cameron County sheriffs responded to a burglary in progress at a home in Villafranco Road in San Benito and deputies were advised by dispatch that the homeowner had the “suspect pinned to the ground,” according to a news release detailing the arrest.

Upon arrival, sheriffs arrested Garcia and the homeowner did not hesitate to file charges against Garcia, the sheriff’s office stated.

The homeowner told deputies that when he arrived home he saw two men running out of the home with a drill, tool belt and meat grinder, sheriff’s office said.

“The homeowner was able to detain Garcia, while the other suspect fled the scene,” the sheriff’s office stated.

The homeowner informed deputies a 5-inch television, valued at $300, was missing from the home, the sheriff’s office stated.

Garcia was taken to Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center and the case remains under investigation, authorities said.