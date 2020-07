EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Officials say a 39-year-old man from Mexico has died after he was found unconscious from a heat-related illness on a South Texas roadside.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Wednesday that a passerby alerted the Border Patrol on Saturday to the man, who was lying on the side of a road near Roma, Texas, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of McAllen.

CBP says that after being hospitalized, the man went into cardiac arrest Tuesday and died.