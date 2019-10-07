Caught on Camera: Texas man struck by lightning

A 27-year-old man was struck by lightning while he was walking his dogs this week, and it was caught on camera.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KPRC) — A man in Texas was struck by lightning while walking his dogs Thursday night.

You can see here the moment it happened.

Authorities say the 27-year-old man and his three dogs were on their way to a dog park around 7:30 p.m.

Witnesses say they saw a bolt of lightning hit near the man.

According to authorities, the man’s clothes were burned.

He was taken to an area hospital via helicopter.

Officials say the man is conscious and in good condition.

The three dogs he was walking ran from the area and are believed to be okay.

Volunteers are searching the area for the dogs.