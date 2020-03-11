Caught On Camera: Family Held At Gunpoint

Home security footage shows Houston, Texas family held at gunpoint as armed robbers burst into their home and demand money.

(KPRC) Home surveillance video captures the terrifying moments after two gunmen burst into a Houston, Texas house filled with children while the gunmen demanded money.

In the video, the gunmen are seen walking into the home holding a man at gunpoint. The gunmen push him on to a couch.

There were eight children in the house ranging in age from 1 to 17 years. The victim’s 2-year-old son is seen rushing toward the intruders, pushing them and hitting them with his toy shovel.

“I thought they were going to kill us,” the victim’s wife, who asked not to be identified, said.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2v9zeyM

More from MyHighPlains.com: