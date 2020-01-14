Caught on Cam: Texas teacher allegedly mistreats special needs child

(CNN) — A Texas teacher is out of the classroom and is being investigated by education officials.

This after video captured her pulling on a student who has special needs.

Outrage is growing on social media tonight after a teacher identified as Regina Thurston was caught on camera in an aggressive confrontation with a student at George Ranch High School.

The video was obtained by the student’s family thru an open records request and shows the teacher flipping a desk and chair and then grabbing the student’s arm, demanding he pick it all up.

ABC 13 contacted Lamar Consolidated ISD about the video and they told us:

“Regina Thurston is no longer an employee with the district. Upon learning of this incident in December 2018, the district immediately placed Ms. Thurston on administrative leave pending its investigation of the incident. Ms. Thurston subsequently resigned on Jan. 16, 2019. She was reported to the police and is currently under investigation by the Texas Education Agency.”

An attorney for Thurston did not return our phone calls.

The video was shared two days ago by Houston rappers Slim Thug and Trae the Truth who both expressed outrage.

As for the student, his attorney is planning a press conference to bring awareness to the incident demanding the district improve background checks and training for teachers.

The family is also pushing for the teacher to be charged and the Fort Bend District Attorneys Office says they’re looking into the case.

The student’s family plan to talk to the public Tuesday about the incident.

They say they want to raise awareness of how special needs children are being treated inside classrooms in area schools.

