Caught on Cam: Texas store owner shoots at man during attempted robbery

Authorities are looking for the man who attempted to rob an ice cream store.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — A husband and wife fought back as a man attempted to rob their ice cream shop. They feared the man was armed with a weapon.

It happened at La Michoacana Auténtica on Jones Road in northwest Harris County on Saturday, Feb. 1.

In surveillance video, Jorge Padilla is seen working when a man wearing a dark-colored jacket and a gray beanie begins speaking with Jorge.

As Jorge opens the cash register, the suspect reaches over and attempts to grab the cash.

His wife Nadia witnessed the attempted robbery. She calmly got up from her seat. She made sure her kids were safe in the back and retrieved her gun. She shot at the robber and the video shows Jorge chasing the suspect out of the store.

Read More – https://abc13.co/2vXsLab