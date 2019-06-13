Caught on Cam: Texas driver killed when SUV barrels into restaurant

This video shows the moments the driver crashed into a restaurant.

Watch as his SUV goes right through the front knocking down everything in its path.

Police say the driver had an initial minor crash at a median just south of the business

And was told the police were coming.

That’s when he took off crashing into Medi Grill, a catering business, around 11:40 in the morning.

Ahmed’s brother owns Medi Grill, he says normally people would have been in the restaurant but they had just left in the past 15 to 30 minutes.

Police say at the median crash, witnesses reported smelling a chemical smell on the driver.

It’s possible he was under the influence and that’s something toxicology reports will determine.