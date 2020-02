SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) — A Dulles High School coach is under fire after a video surfaced of him repeatedly using a racial slur in class.

In the video, the slur was uttered apparently in the middle of a heated discussion in a classroom about rap music.

The student who shot the video posted it on social media saying that the school needed to hire new teachers.

