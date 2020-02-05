1  of  26
Closings and Delays
ADC Endoscopy Alan MCCARTY MD and John Murrell MD Amarillo College Amarillo Heart Group Amarillo Medical Specialists Amarillo Surgical Group BBB serving the Texas Panhandle Bizzy Bees Childcare & Preschool BSA Advanced Wound Care BSA Amarillo Diagnostic Clinic BSA Family Medical Clinic BSA Harrington Breast Center BSA Harrington Cancer Center BSA Outpatient Therapy Cardiology Center of Amarillo Central Baptist Church - Clovis Clarendon College Eastern New Mexico University Family Support Services Hope Choice Pregnancy Center Office of Brian Wilson, DDS in Canyon Optimal Physical Therapy Pantex TTUHSC WOMEN’S HEALTHCARE ASSOCIATES Xpress Eyecare

Caught on cam: Suspects light Houston apartment complex business office on fire

Texas

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (NBC NEWS) — Security cameras in Texas capture two men setting a fire and getting caught up in it.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office and Crime Stoppers released this video of two men breaking into the leasing offices of an apartment complex.

This happened in the early morning hours of January 10th.

Security cameras captured them dousing the furniture with a flammable liquid.

Then one flicks a lighter and both get engulfed in flames.

Both men managed to run out.

It’s unclear if either of the suspects was injured.

Harris County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss