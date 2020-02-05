Caught on cam: Suspects light Houston apartment complex business office on fire

HOUSTON (NBC NEWS) — Security cameras in Texas capture two men setting a fire and getting caught up in it.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office and Crime Stoppers released this video of two men breaking into the leasing offices of an apartment complex.

This happened in the early morning hours of January 10th.

Security cameras captured them dousing the furniture with a flammable liquid.

Then one flicks a lighter and both get engulfed in flames.

Both men managed to run out.

It’s unclear if either of the suspects was injured.

Harris County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.