Caught on Cam: Man pulls chainsaw at Texas protest

MCALLEN, Texas (NBC NEWS) — A man threatened peaceful protesters in McAllen, Texas today with a chainsaw.
The man repeatedly told a small group of protesters to go home and hollered racially charged comments.
When they didn’t stop he revved up his chainsaw and forced them back down the sidewalk.
There are no reports of injuries.
The McAllen Police Department says it is investigating the incident but so far no charges have been filed.
