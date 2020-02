Houston authorities are able to shoot and contain a man wielding a knife.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — A carjacking suspect was shot multiple times by a deputy and an off-duty Houston police commander near Spring, according to officials.

It happened near a Popeyes restaurant at 20035 Holzwarth Rd. near Cypresswood at around 5 p.m.

Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman posted a tweet saying deputies received a call of a suspicious person at the restaurant.

