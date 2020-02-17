Caught on Cam: Huge flames from gas line fire in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (CNN) — 150-foot flames shooting up in the sky in Corpus Christi, Texas.

It’s all from a ruptured gas line and police say buildings nearby have caught fire too.

So they shut down the highway in both directions.

The fire was put out by mid-morning and the road reopened.

Several nearby schools were told to shelter in place while the fire burned.

Luckily, no one’s gotten hurt but officials are still trying to figure out exactly what happened here.

