Caught on Cam: Houston kindergartner almost hit getting off school bus

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) – Terrifying video shows a driver in Houston nearly hit a child getting off her school bus on the second day of school.

A mom tells us she was recording her two youngest children welcoming their sister home from school when a driver appears to disregard the school bus and almost hit the child in the street.

Screaming and praying her daughter listened was Josephine Kirk-Taylors only hope to keep her daughter from getting hit by a car as she stood and watched her get off the bus Wednesday.

It was only Melinas second day of kindergarten.

Josephine Kirk-Taylors says, “I was recording the special moment because it was her first day getting off the bus.”

Kirk-Taylor says the bus stopped and so did the cars behind it.

Her cell phone video shows the flashing lights and the stop sign out on the bus.

But then. A car flies by as Melina headed toward her mom on the other side of the road.

Josephine Kirk-Taylors says, “If she took one more step it could have ended very differently.”

The mother was obviously very shaken up Melina fortunately was ok.

Josephine Kirk-Taylors says, “She’s a pretty tough cookie. I asked her if she was ok and she said “mommy why were you screaming?”

“And I was like mommy was just so scared for you sweetie that’s all. And she was like i’m ok i’m ok.”

In her video the mother did catch the cars license plate number.

So she called Houston Police hoping they would be cited at least for running the stop sign.

Josephine Kirk-Taylors says, “I explained to him the situation and didn’t really seem to phase him. He said well I can’t we cant do anything.”

We asked Houston Police why the driver could not be cited even though the cell phone video got a good shot of the license plate.

They tell us what it didnt get is a shot of the actual driver so they could identify the person behind the wheel.

Kirk-Taylor has requested that the bus drop her daughter off across the street where they live and where theres a sidewalk.