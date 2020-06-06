Caught on cam: Cop hugs crying girl at Texas protest

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) — A special moment captured on video.

A 5-year-old girl being comforted by a Houston police officer during a protest this week.

Her family opens up out about moment and has a message for the officer.

In a sea of more than 60,000 people these two lives crossed paths.

Simeon Bartee says, “She asked him, why do you have on this outfit, are you going to shoot us?”

Simeon Bartee says they made the decision to go together as a family to walk in Tuesday’s march honoring Houston-native George Floyd.

Simeon Bartee says, “We have a history of police brutality in my family too, so you know, we were just going out there to raise awareness and I wanted to teach her at a young age to have a voice.”

He says towards the end of the march, his five-year-old daughter Simone started getting emotional and that’s when she approached one of the Houston officers standing in a line and asked are you going to shoot at us. He says the officer then got down on one knee, wrapped his arm around Simone.

Simeon Bartee says, “I really wish that I would have caught the very beginning of it because that’s when he spoke about him having a daughter himself and wanting to make it home to his daughter. You could tell that everything came from a very genuine place.”

This video now has nearly three million views.

They say it was a moment of compassion and empathy that touched their hearts and countless others.

Simeon Bartee says, “So I think that’s where it’s going to start us being compassionate on both sides. And right now I think the world is relearning equality and I think this moment here and the moment we captured on the video, is a beautiful start.”

And now they have just one more message for the Houston police officer

Simeon Bartee says, “Thank you, thank you for giving me a different perspective.”

