Caught on Cam: Big gator has a close call with a child in Texas

When a nearly 12-foot alligator came toward his 4-year-old, this dad sprang into action

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (CNN) — A Texas dad jumped into action after this 12-foot alligator started moving toward his kids.

Andrew Grande’s four-year-old daughter was with her brother and a babysitter by this canal behind their home.

Grande says he spotted the gator, and wasn’t sure what it’s intentions were but he wasn’t going to wait to find out.

He ran out, picked his daughter up, and got the babysitter and his son inside their fence.

He then threw his daughter over the fence to safety as the gator neared his feet.

This is when an alligator hunter eventually captured the massive reptile.

Its new home is now a gator sanctuary.

More from MyHighPlains.com: