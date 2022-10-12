Bell County (FOX 44) — Cedric Marks will have a co-stand-by counsel as he goes to trial for the murders of Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin. John P. Galligan will sit beside Marks.

That decision came out of a pre-trial hearing that took place on Tuesday. Marks is representing himself in his Capital Murder trial, which is slated to start on February 21, 2023.

The next pre-trial hearing is set for February 3rd.

In Tuesday’s hearing, Marks asked permission to make phone calls, transcription of co-defendant statements, and lab evidence.

Marks is accused of killing Scott, who was reportedly his girlfriend, and her friend, Michael Swearingin. They were both reported missing from Temple on January 4, 2019. Investigators later found their bodies in Oklahoma.

Cedric Marks has been in the Bell County Jail since February of 2019, after being arrested in Michigan. While on his way back to face the capital murder charges, authorities say Marks escaped custody. He was later caught after a nine-hour manhunt.

Marks fired his attorneys and petitioned to represent himself in 2021. According to court documents, the 426th Judicial District Court Judge signed the motion on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 to discharge Marks’ counsel. Judge Duskie ordered the Regional Public Defender for Capital Cases to hand over the defense file to Marks.

Marks pleaded not guilty to all charges, including burglary and capital murder. If found guilty, Marks faces life in prison or the death penalty.

Marks’ co-defendant is Maya Maxwell. She is accused of helping him dispose of the bodies of Scott and Swearingin, as well as Swearingin’s car.

Maya Maxwell

Maxwell also gave birth to a son she shares with Marks while behind bars. He is now 3 years old and at last report is in foster care.

A date for her trial has not been set, but she has a pre-trial hearing set for Oct. 28th.