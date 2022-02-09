(Nexstar)- Marvin Leon Summers, 69, of Lubbock, was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash in Midland. Police say Summers hit another vehicle from behind when the vehicle slowed to turn into a private drive. He died at the scene.
Prior to his death, Summers, known by friends and colleagues as “Sarge”, was listed as a candidate on the Republican primary ticket for Texas Railroad Commissioner. That election will be held in March. Earlier Wednesday the candidates he would have run against reacted with sadness and prayers for Summers’ family.
Now one family member has released a statement on behalf of Summers’ wife and extended family. That statement reads:
“On behalf of Debbie Summers and the entire Summers family we are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our hero Marvin “Sarge” Summers.
Sarge spent his life in service and died in service on the Campaign trail yesterday February 8th, 2022. In life Sarge was bigger than life and never met a stranger! He spent his life in ministry to family, friends and to his country. A retired Army NCO he spent 21 years serving in the United States Army. After retirement he spent 30+ years building relationships in the oil and gas business and founded Oilfield Connections International, an organization that has quickly grown into the single largest networking organization in the oil and gas business.
His passion was for people and through his 40+ years of ministry in the youth organization Royal Rangers, he touched the lives of thousands of boys and men in a positive way by living the “Golden Rule- Do unto others as you would have them do unto you!” Most important to him was his love for God and family.
He was a loving husband to his late wife Sandy Summers and his beautiful bride Debbie Summers; he was a proud father to Misty, Tim, Jason, Sarah, Jeremy and Lisette, and a loving grandfather to Chelsey, Maurice, Jimmy, Kristina, Jeremy, Alana, Jordin, Nick, Jadyn, Cody, Taylor, Garrett, Jason, and Madison, as well as his 6 great grand kids.
Funeral arrangements will be made in the coming days. On behalf of the family, we thank everyone who has poured out their love to our family since we heard the news yesterday.”The Summers family