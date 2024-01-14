AUSTIN (KXAN) — Did you know nearly 2,000 Texans have won over $1 million playing the state lottery?

So who are these lucky people? We may never know.

Prize winners who win $1 million or more can choose to remain anonymous, according to the Texas Lottery and state law. This includes individuals or a person who is a beneficial interest owner of a legal entity.

Winners for less than $1 million are listed online.

The decision to be anonymous must be specified on their claim form, according to the Texas Lottery.

However, if a winner chooses to be anonymous, they must show the required government-issued identification to the Texas Lottery Commission.

How to claim a prize

Depending on the prize amount, there are a few ways that lucky people can claim a prize.

Prizes for $599 or less can be claimed at any Texas lottery retailer, a local claim center, at the Texas Lottery Commission headquarters in Austin. Winners can also fill out a claim form online and mail it.

Prizes for $2.5 million or less can be claimed at Texas Lottery claim centers. Prizes for $5 million or less can be claimed at claim centers in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston or San Antonio. Claims for prizes more than $5 million and Lotto Texas, Powerball and Mega Million prizes have to be processed at the Texas Lottery headquarters.

More prize claim information is listed on the Texas Lottery website.

What if no one claims the prize?

Unclaimed prize money goes back to the state for programs authorized by the Texas Legislature, according to Texas state law.

This goes into effect 180 days after the winner was picked.