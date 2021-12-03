Cameron ISD reports BB gun fired at students leaving school

CAMERON, Texas – The Cameron Independent School District was made aware on Thursday that someone reportedly fired a BB gun or an air soft gun in the direction of students as they walked home after school on November 30 and December 1.

This happened near the intersection of Fannin Avenue and 22nd Street.

The district says is working closely with the Cameron Police Department regarding this situation. Parents and students are asked to be aware of their surroundings, and that they report any concerning activity to the Cameron Police Department.

Source: Cameron Independent School District