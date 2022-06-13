AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a Facebook post by Paramount Network Series “Yellowstone,” Buster Welch, a horse trainer, cutting expert, and American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame Human Inductee, has died at the age of 94.

According to the Facebook post, Welch appeared in Season Four of the series “Yellowstone”.

The American Quarter Horse Association inducted Welch into the Hall of the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame in 2004.

According to an article on the AQHA website, Welch received several honors for his work in the National Cutting Horse Association and the Quarter Horse industry. He is a member of the NCHA member and rider halls of fame and received the Charles Goodnight Award and AQHA’s 30-Year Breeder Award.