A building explosion rattles windows and walls across portions of Houston early Friday

HOUSTON (FOX NEWS) — A massive explosion rattled windows and shook walls across portions of Houston early Friday.

The blast happened in the northwest section of the city around 4:25 a.m. local time.

Residents say they were knocked out of their beds when it happened.

Houston police are reporting the address on the 4500 block of Gessner Road.

Officers say there could be a secondary explosion and the air quality could potentially pose a threat.

Police are asking people to stay away from the area.