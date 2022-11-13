AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with BSA Behavioral Health (BSA), a service of FMC Health Network announced that clinic providers have been awarded certifications from the Academy Hour to treat first responders.

According to a BSA press release, this is the only first responder-specific program in the panhandle area. First responders, as well as anyone seeking mental health resources, can find out if treatment is right for them by filling out a short online assessment.

“Our first responders include police officers, paramedics, EMTs, firefighters, and rescue workers,” said Neely. “They work tirelessly and will put themselves in danger to ensure the safety of the public.”

Officials add that Shaina Neely, is now a certified first responder counselor, and Addison Weaver is a certified first responder counselor associate.

“Our first responders are there to protect and care for us,” Neely added. “We feel it is important to make sure that we can be there to care for them. By being certified through Academy Hour, were now able to offer the best treatment and support for them.”

According to the release, it’s estimated that more than 80% of first responders experience traumatic events on the job, these events often involve exposure to life-threatening situations, which can lead to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), roughly 1 in 3 first responders develop PTSD.

The clinic offers a first responders crisis line, where first responders are able to receive free emergency assistance 24 hours a day. The first responders are encouraged first contact the clinic during regular business hours at 806-350-7601.

BSA offers a range of treatments including PTSD, depression, and anxiety.

For more information on the first responder’s clinic, contact the clinic at 806-350-7601.