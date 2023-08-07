LUBBOCK, Texas — The Brownfield Police Department on Monday morning stated Sergeant Randi Rogers was indicted by a grand jury on one count of Invasive Visual Recording, two counts of Tampering with a Government Document and two counts of Tampering with Evidence.

BPD said it received a complaint about Rogers on June 22 regarding “violations of department policy as well as criminal law” that stemmed from an incident at the CEFCO convenience store in Brownfield.

“The Texas Rangers investigated the incident and presented their findings to the grand jury on Thursday August 3, 2023,” BPD said in a press release.

Rogers turned herself in and was booked at the Terry County jail, BPD said. Police said Rogers will remain on administrative leave during an investigation. According to BPD, further details would not be released as of Monday.

“The Brownfield Police Department takes employee misconduct seriously and will continue to investigate any allegations of misconduct on its employees to ensure that we provide the best possible service to the community,” BPD stated.