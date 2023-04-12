AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, Broken Spoke, a live music dance hall in south Austin, received a Texas Historical Marker during a dedication ceremony.

The ceremony was held at the dance hall, located at 3201 South Lamar Blvd., and it began at 5:30 p.m.

Broken Spoke receives Texas historical marker (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

According to Broken Spoke, the event was 58 years in the making. The dance hall originally opened in 1964, according to the business.

Titans and icons of country music, like George Strait, Willie Nelson, and Garth Brooks have performed at the South Austin dance hall.

Gov. Greg Abbott and Mayor Kirk Watson attended the dedication event Wednesday.

The City of Austin designated the dancehall a historical landmark under city code in November 2022.

City of Austin Historic Landmarks are eligible for local property tax exemptions and require the Historic Landmark Commission to review any exterior renovations or demolition plans.