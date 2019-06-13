Boy’s godfather not allowed at father’s day event in Houston

Three-year-old Nas is a ball full of energy.

“He definitely has a mind of his own. He is very smart.”

So when his mom Tiffany Tillotson finally found a daycare she was excited.

But just 2 days into his enrollment.

“I was so mad.”

She pulled him out of the Parent’s Choice Daycare in Spring.

She says she was told her son’s godfather would not be able to attend the Donuts with Dad event on Friday.

Tiffany Tillotson says, “I just thought it was something cute that his godfather could participate in and do with him on a normal day for a holiday that he would not normally be able to celebrate.”

That’s because Nas father is not in his life.

So Jesse Moore, his godfather, has stepped in making sure Nas never feels his life is different.

Jesse Moore says, “I think every young man– white, black, purple, blue– should have a father figure in his life.”

Tillotson says when she spoke to the leaders of the daycare

They told her they didn’t want extra people at the event.

And then she says they told her it was for security reasons. Though the godfather has consent to pick Nas up from daycare.

“Which makes no sense. If I’m giving you permission to pick up my child, and you have all consent for me to do that, why would you not have consent to sit down and eat a donut with him for an hour?”

Jesse Moore says, “It’s completely unfair. It’s unjust.”

At this point, Tillotson says an apology won’t do. She’s now looking for a new daycare.

And telling us her story so that others realize that not every family is the same and children do feel excluded.

Tiffany Tillotson says, “Every family doesn’t have the structure that I think they believe every family has with the biological mother and father. And that they should make an exception for those that have differences.”

As for Parent’s Choice Daycare, our repeated calls for a response were never returned.

