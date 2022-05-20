Washington, D.C. / KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Motivational Speaker Jacqueline Griffin has become the newest Director to serve on Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas’ Corporate Board of Directors.

Griffin is also known by many as the mother of Heisman Trophy winner, former NFL Quarterback, and current ESPN Analyst Robert Griffin III. She is also the Founder and CEO of the Moms Motivating Moms (M3) organization and the President of The Robert Griffin III Foundation.

“Our leadership team is looking forward to working with Ms. Griffin in this capacity. With her experience as a grandparent of local Boys & Girls Club Members, a former member of the U.S. Army, and familiarity with the local community in which we serve, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas thinks she will be an excellent addition to the team to help us grow and further impact the lives of the youth who need us most,” said Tiana Quick, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas.

Griffin raised her children in Copperas Cove, and her grandchildren attended Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas’ (BGCTX) affiliate Boys & Girls Club of Copperas Cove for a number of years. She has supported BGCTX in numerous ways – most recently by providing the opportunity for 40 Copperas Cove youth to attend a Christmas shopping spree in December 2021 through The Robert Griffin III Foundation.

In her new role on the Corporate Board of Directors, Griffin will serve as a representative of the organization’s Waco Chapter of Clubs.