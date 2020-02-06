Boy told he can’t wear earrings at Alief ISD school

A Texas mother wants her son's school to update its policy so that he can wear earrings to class.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A mother is furious because she claims Alief ISD told her it is against school policy for her 6-year-old son to wear earrings in school.

Natasha Valdiviesco recently moved to Houston from Miami. She said Heflin Elementary School leaders told her that her son Pedro Hargrove had to either take the earrings off or place Band-Aids on them.

“Okay, so I have to be in a religion in order for you guys to accept my child with earrings into school?” wondered Valdiviesco. “Why are they making him feel so different? Like wearing earrings is bad, like it’s a crime.”

Read More – https://abc13.co/2UsrMJg