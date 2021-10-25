Boil water notice in Killeen reaches Day Six

KILLEEN, Texas – The Water Control and Improvement District and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality are working together to get the water chlorine levels back to normal in Killeen.

The focus on Monday was flushing and sampling in the distribution system. TCEQ worked throughout the weekend on a chlorine conversion in the WCID water system.

Public Works Director Jeffery Reynolds says they have been working 24/7 to find a solution.

“The residuals are going up to a reasonable rate. We’re beginning to push that water out to the system. You’re going to see guys out flushing, our Public Works staff will be flushing hydrants and pulling samples,” Reynolds said.

WCID implemented a temporary disinfectant conversion from Chloramines to free chlorine to maintain the water system and water quality. The process will continue through November 21.

“As soon as we can get this boil water notice lifted, after testing is done, we will do so,” Reynolds said.

As of Monday afternoon, the city is awaiting TCEQ guidance on how to proceed.

City leaders are inviting the community to the council meeting Tuesday evening to receive more detailed updates.

“Continue to be patient. I know we are asking a lot from you,” Reynolds said. “We’ve been through these types of issues before. We will fight together. We will ride this thing out, and we’re going to get you there.”

The City of Killeen is still offering bottled water for those who don’t have the ability to boil their own. For assistance, you can contact (254) 501-6315.