Body of missing Mulshoe woman found

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The body of a missing Mulshoe, Texas, woman was located in Roosevelt County, N.M.

Jaime Edgmon’s body was found after she was reported missing.

The Major Crimes Unit consisting of Roosevelt and Curry county Sheriff’s Office, 9th judicial DA office and Clovis and Portales PD, assisted by the Bailey County Sheriff’s Office, Muleshoe PD, and Texas Rangers, are currently working the investigation as a homicide.

Two potential suspects are in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as it develops.

