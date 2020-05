KINGSTON, Okla. (AP) — The body of a 19-year-old Dallas-area man missing since early Monday has been found on the Oklahoma banks of Lake Texoma.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation reports the body of Julian “J.J.” Olley was found Wednesday near the U.S. 70 bridge over the Washita River arm of the lake.

The Lewisville, Texas, man was last seen at the entrance to Catfish Bay, just south of the bridge.

The Oklahoma state medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.