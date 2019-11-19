Body Cam: Fort Worth Police rescue 8-year-old kidnapping victim

A video showing the dramatic moment a kidnapped 8-year-old Texas girl was rescued by police was released today. The suspect, Michael Webb, was convicted and sentenced to life in federal prison last Thursday.

FORT WORTH, Texas (NBC NEWS) — Fort Worth Police have released bodycam video of a kidnapping rescue that took place in May.

51-year-old Michael Webb kidnapped a little girl walking down a Fort Worth street with her mother in broad daylight.

Webb later drove the girl to a church parking lot and assaulted her before moving to a nearby hotel room.

After Webb was spotted at the hotel, police went to save the girl.

Officers could be heard yelling ‘open the door’ repeatedly and trying to break it down in the video.

At first, officers did not see the 8-year-old girl in the hotel room after busting in but they later found her in a laundry bin, buried under clothes.

Webb was sentenced to life in federal prison for the kidnapping.

He also confessed to the crime and the jury only took 15 minutes to rule Webb guilty.

One police sergeant searched the hotel room earlier in the night and did not find the girl. He was fired later.

Webb faced a total of six state charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, nine charges of aggravated kidnapping as well as two counts of indecency with a child.