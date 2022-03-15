ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Police in East Texas are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a burned-out trailer over the weekend.

According to Cass County Sheriff Larry Rowe, deputies were called to the trailer in the woods off of CR 4667 south of Atlanta around 8 p.m. Saturday and arrived to find the fire was already out. The victims were found in separate areas inside.

Neighbors and family members of one of the people who lived in the trailer say they believe it burned sometime Friday, but it was not discovered until Saturday.

Rowe says the bodies have not been officially identified and investigators are trying to piece together what happened, but he says circumstances indicate foul play.

Autopsies have been ordered on the remains.