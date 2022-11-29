Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the formal vote count.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Stephen F. Austin State University Board of Regents voted on Tuesday to accept the University of Texas system offer for affiliation.

The decision was approved in an 8-1 vote by the board with one member opposing, saying they feared the decision would eventually lead to the name of the university being changed.

Officials said SFA will now officially accept the university system’s offer so they can begin the process of affiliation.

In a special called meeting earlier on Tuesday, the system affiliation evaluation subcommittee recommended SFA join the University of Texas system.

Representatives said during a presentation that the subcommittee focused on financial impact, and found that joining any of the four schools who offered affiliation would be beneficial to the university’s growth.

The university evaluated offers from the Texas A&M, Texas Tech, University of Texas and Texas State systems.

“The subcommittee believes that SFA would benefit from system services,” officials said.

According to officials, the name, mascot and colors of SFA would not change, but the way the school is funded could change based on their decision.

The University of Texas system has included additional funding for scholarships, the forestry program and mental health resources in their offer. The offer also includes $5.5 million for staff salaries and would give the university access to the University of Texas online library system.

The University of Texas system currently houses their main campus in Austin, with campuses in Tyler, Arlington and more across Texas.