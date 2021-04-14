VAN HORN, Texas (Nexstar) – Blue Origin is set to launch a capsule from its West Texas location on Wednesday.
The NS-15 mission will serve as a rehearsal for future customer flights, according to the company.
During the mission, personnel will stand in as astronauts, conduct pre-launch checks and then exit the vessel, a release reads. The pre-flight rehearsals are now complete and we are awaiting launch.
Once the capsule has launched and landed, personnel will return and rehearse hatch opening and exiting, the company says.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Sonic Youth cofounder, partner install immersive art exhibition at WT
- Blue Origin launch: Watch capsule lift off from Texas
- Minnesota ex-police officer to be charged in fatal shooting of Daunte Wright
- Report: WT offers ‘best health sciences program in country’
- Colton Underwood, star of ‘The Bachelor,’ says he’s gay