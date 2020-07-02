Blue Bell’s Milk & Cookies ice cream returns to store shelves

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Take milk and cookies, but make it ice cream. Blue Bell Creameries announced Thursday it’s brought back its Milk & Cookies flavor for National Ice Cream Month.

The ice cream, which the company describes as a “fan favorite,” incorporates chocolate chip cookies into vanilla ice cream.

The flavor hasn’t been available for several years, according to the company.

“Returning flavors are as exciting as a new flavor because so many of our fans

contact us every day with requests asking to bring back their favorite,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell’s vice president of sales and marketing.

Blue Bell releases either special new or brings back old popular flavors to celebrate National Ice Cream Month in July, which President Ronald Reagan officially designated in 1984. It also will release other flavors throughout the year, including a Banana Split Sundae for National Banana Split Day in August 2017 and a Raspberry Fudge Brownie for Valentine’s day in 2019. It also brought back its Fudge Bars in July 2018, also coinciding with National Ice Cream Month.

According to the International Dairy Foods Association, which represents parts of the United States dairy industry, says on its website that “The average American consumes more than 23 pounds of ice cream per year.” It also says ice cream is an $11 billion dollar industry nationally.