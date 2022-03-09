LUBBOCK, Texas — A group called the Bloodstained Men began a protest against circumcision at 19th Street and University Avenue. It started at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and was scheduled to continue until 3:00 p.m.

The group believes circumcision is a form of cruelty.

Circumcision is the removal of the foreskin of a penis, sometimes done for cultural or religious reasons, and often done when a male child is born (or within a few days of birth).

The Bloodstained Men held signs in Lubbock reading “end violence against children,” “foreskin is not a birth defect” and “circumcision [is] penis mutilation.”

The group website said, “Our mission [is] “to warn the American people that circumcision is cruel, worthless, and destructive.”

It also said the mission is “to give a voice to the victims of genital mutilation who have thus far remained silent.”

