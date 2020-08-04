Black Dallas church alleges intimidation by pro-police rally

DALLAS (AP) — A predominantly Black Dallas church active in the “Black Lives Matter” movement alleges a pro-police rally tried to intimidate its members.

Organizers of the “Back the Blue Cruise” sponsored by clubs of pickup truck and motorcycle owners said about 1,000 vehicles participated in the 100-mile parade through the Dallas-Fort Worth area Sunday afternoon.

Organizers said a Friendship-West Baptist Church pastor gave them permission to use its parking lot to rest.

But senior pastor Frederick Haynes said in a Facebook video that organizers mischaracterized the rally’s mission.

The incident prompted a “Black Lives Matter” rally at Dallas police headquarters Sunday night.