Birthday parade for oldest marine in Texas

(CNN) — We have some truly great news to start your weekend today is a very special day for joseph colwell the oldest living marine in Texas.

Colwell turned 99 today – and was surprised with all of his friends and family in a birthday parade. Colwell enlisted in 1942 and served during World War II. He then served the community as part of the Hudson, New York Police and Fire Departments, the Houston Postal Service and as Tax Assessor for Harris County.

Joseph Colwell says, “This is unbelievable, unbelievable for a man that doesn’t believe in parties on birthdays,. And I tried to avoid them as much as I possibly can. And then to have something like this happen, it’s unbelievable.”

