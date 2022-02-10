SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — Beto O’Rourke, a Democratic candidate for Texas governor, continues his “Keeping the Lights On” tour of Texas on Thursday in San Antonio, where he unveiled his five-pronged policy proposal for fixing the state’s electric grid.

His proposals include the following, according to his campaign:

Require gas companies to weatherize their infrastructure “with a clear, enforceable standard”

Lower Texans’ utility bills through direct assistance and energy efficiency programs

Connect Texas to the national grid

Establish an independent market monitor to investigate future price gouging and market manipulation

Sue the oil and gas companies that made $11 billion in one week

His tour came as an ice freeze swept across the state last weekend, in what many considered as the first big test of the grid after the 2021 winter storm. While there were local outages, Gov. Greg Abbott touted the grid as being “more reliable and more resilient” than ever before, crediting the changes in weatherization requirements he helped spearhead.

O’Rourke rejected that notion in an interview with Nexstar’s Monica Madden.

“Thankfully, last week’s weather was mild compared to last year’s winter storm. And if we saw severe or extreme weather like we had last February, this grid is not up to the task because Abbott has not winterized the gas supply,” he said.

Natural gas producers were not required to weatherize to the same extent power generators have. The Railroad Commission, which oversees Texas’ natural gas providers, did pass a rule that designates critical natural gas infrastructure to keep the largest suppliers flowing gas during winter weather. However, the weatherization deadlines aren’t until later this year.

O’Rourke also stopped Wednesday night in Austin as part of his tour that is scheduled for 12 days and will travel 2,100 miles around Texas to detail his plan to avoid future blackouts and grid failures like the one in February 2021.

Following the statewide blackouts due to the 2021 February winter storm, Gov. Greg Abbott signed two bills into law that overhauled the state’s electric administrators, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. It reduced the board of directors for ERCOT from 15 to 11 and it allowed other Texas leaders to have a say on board appointments, rather than just the governor.

The tour began Feb. 4 in El Paso, O’Rourke’s hometown, and ends Feb. 15 in Houston — one year after millions of Texans lost power due to what O’Rourke said was a “preventable grid collapse.”

The other bill forced electric providers and generators who operate in the ERCOT grid to weatherize their plants and improve communication during emergency situations and outages with an alert system.

Abbott also campaigned in San Antonio Thursday in a meeting with business leaders. His campaign has sharply rebuked O’Rourke’s tour, accusing the El Paso Democrat of fear-mongering.

“Beto O’Rourke is at it again, this time lying to Texans about the resiliency of the power grid as a result of the bipartisan reforms passed by the Legislature last year,” said Mark Miner, a campaign spokesperson, in a statement. “…[He] is instead attempting to mislead voters in a pathetic attempt to prop up his flailing campaign.”

When Nexstar asked for O’Rourke’s response to this criticism, he said he’s “standing up for Texans” who suffered during last year’s storm.

“This message is resonating, because they know they’ve been let down by the governor. They know the grid is not fixed. And they know that we need justice in Texas. That’s why we’re running,” he said.