Belton water treatment changes back to chloramine process

BELTON, Texas – The water provider for the City of Belton has transitioned from its month-long temporary free chlorine disinfectant process back to a chloramine process.

The City of Belton says in a press release that while many residents noticed the change to free chlorine, the change back to chloramines may not be noticeable – but the City wanted to advise residents of this change in water treatment.

It is anticipated that water treated with chloramines would reach most Belton water customers by this Tuesday.

The temporary change by Bell County Water Control & Improvement District No. 1 (BCWCID1) was in response to water quality concerns Killeen experienced. Although Belton and Killeen receive water from the same supplier, Belton’s water met quality standards.

As part of routine maintenance, Belton regularly flushes its system and tests water to assure compliance with state standards.

The City says disinfection helps keep drinking water free of harmful microorganisms, and involves treating the water at the treatment plant and then adding chloramine (chlorine and ammonia) to maintain water quality.

During the temporary change, BCWCID1 stopped adding ammonia and used free chlorine to keep water disinfected as it traveled through pipes.

Source: City of Belton