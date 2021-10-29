Bellmead home gets a lot attention for their Halloween display

BELLMEAD, Texas – For the Vaughn family, Halloween is a big tradition in their household.

They even made some phone calls to get Jenny from the La Vega Block, to come to show their community a show and give them some treats.

“Apparently, getting a skeleton and changing the scene multiple times just makes everybody happy in the neighborhood,” says homeowner Bradley Vaughn.

Every year, Bradley and his wife decorate their home for Halloween – and they get a lot of attention.

“We just do different scenes all the time and randomly. You never know what you’re going to find the next day,” says Vaughn.

Now where did the name Jenny come from?

“I think its a whole J. Lo thing, with Jenny on the Block. So, it’s like Jenny from the La Vega Block.”

Jenny has been working hard on her spooky walkway for Halloween.

“We made the slowdown sign for her and everything. It’s like, ‘Hey, there’s so much construction going around here, and we want people to slow down in the neighborhood,'” says Vaughn.

Typically, Bradley has the display open for everyone to walk through – but because of the pandemic, they had to make small changes to keep the community safe.

“Everybody can kind of walk through at their own pace. They can go to where the candy is, all that they can get, what they want. And then we also have hand sanitizer, Lysol, and face masks,” says Vaughn.

Jenny will be giving out candy on Sunday night. You can go visit her display at 1224 La Vega Street.