AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Bell Textron Inc. announced that the company recently celebrated a major milestone as the company’s H-1 fleet of AH-1Z Vipers and UH-1Y Venoms both surpassed the 500,000 flight hour mark.

A combination of the U.S. Marine Corps and their allies operating the fleet assisted in achieving the milestone, according to a news release.

“The H-1 continues to be the premier example of a family of aircraft that can do more with less and deliver unmatched interoperability and expeditionary agility,” said Mike Deslatte, Bell H-1 vice president and program director. “We are thrilled to reach this tremendous milestone and excited for the future of both the Viper and the Venom as they continue to grow in number and capability around the world.”

The release noted that the H-1 Viper and Venom possess advanced weapons and datalink capabilities.

“We are proud that the first 500,000 flight hours of the UH-1Y and AH-1Z included constant deployments to austere deserts, numerous types of naval vessels, and frigid cold environments in support of U.S. and allied service members on the ground and at sea,” said Nate Green, Bell H-1 program manager. “With the Viper and Venom sharing 85 percent commonality of parts, a major advantage of this program is that a single readiness improvement or capability upgrade can often support both aircraft.”

The company continues to work on electrical modifications that optimize the aircraft to improve mission capabilities and aircrew safety along with electrical power capacity on the platform to airframe to support additional structural modifications.

“This milestone highlights the crucial missions our customers have accomplished with the H-1 during this time,” Deslatte added. “Congratulations to the U.S. Marine Corps and their allies on this tremendous milestone. Bell is proud to be your partner on this platform.”