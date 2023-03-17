BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A drowning victim in Bell County has been identified.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department responded at approximately 10:02 p.m. Thursday to a report of an accidental drowning of a fisherman at the Northpoint Marina – located at 3681 Cedar Ridge Park Road in Temple. Deputies responded and were unable to immediately find him.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, U.S. Army Corp. of Engineers Park Rangers and the Morgan’s Point Resort Dive Team assisted with the search. The victim was found and recovered at approximately 12:02 p.m. Friday.

The victim has been identified as Efrain Ramirez Marquez, of Temple. The death is being investigated by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

Bell County Justice of the Peace Keith Reed pronounced the death, and ordered an autopsy.