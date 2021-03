CHANNING, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Hartley County Sherriff’s Office has issued a warning to look out for fake money that is being passed around the area. The money is “motionpicture” money.

If you get a drivers license number or vehicle tag associated with a person or persons attempting to pass fake money as legal tender, please contact The Hartley County Sherriff’s Office at 806-235-3142.