Baylor University hosts event to honor 9/11

WACO, Texas – Baylor faculty, staff and students gathered together in front of Pat Neff Hall Friday morning to honor first responders and remember the events which happened on September 11, 2021.

The ceremony included different leaders – such as Baylor President Linda A. Livingstone, Texas State Senator Brian Birdwell, and first responders in the community. The Air Force ROTC presented the flag and raised it to full staff before lowering it to half-staff.

Blue Knights Drill Team Commander Tyler Ho Shing Loy said being a part of the ceremony and honoring all those affected by 9/11 meant a lot to her.



“All we can do now for the people who were affected that day is to truly remember and take the time to be intentional about remembering it,” Ho Shing Loy said.

Senator Brian Birdwell was at the ceremony to pray for the nation. He was in the Pentagon on 9/11. He said he got a call about what had happened in New York, so they turned on the TV.

“Saw the events unfolding up in New York, with no thought that we were next. None whatsoever,” Sen. Birdwell said.

He told his coworkers he was going to the bathroom, and that was the last time he spoke to them.

“I’m 15-20 yards from an 80-ton jet making impact at 530 miles an hour with 3,000 gallons of jet fuel,” Sen. Birdwell said. “It’s by the Lord’s Grace that I stand before you today.”

What carries him through a tragedy like this is his faith and his family.

“It’s your faith in the Lord, my wonderful wife Mel, who was an absolute bulldog for me,” Sen. Birdwell said. “I can only hope to be as good for her in her malady as she was for me.”

Sen. Birdwell was severely injured in the attacks, but has now recovered from the burns.

There will be more events recognizing 9/11 at the Baylor Football game on Saturday.