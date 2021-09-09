Baylor DPS Assistant VP reflects on being Secret Service agent on 9/11

WACO, Texas – Baylor University Assistant Vice President of its Department of Public Safety was in Washington, D.C. 20 years ago working as a secret service agent.

Mark Childers shared his experience through Facebook:

“Got a report was coming in that there was an accident. An aircraft accident. At first World Trade Tower,” Childers says in the video. “I knew instinctively that that was not an accident. Watch the second plane come in. Certainly that confirmed my suspicion that it was a terrorist attack, about the time I walked through the door in my office at the Federal Trade Commission. I looked at the west and saw a plume of smoke, which at that time thought was an attack against the White House, when in fact it did hit the Pentagon, at the Pentagon. I was horrified at the fact that we were under attack. But at the same time, due to my training and years of experience in federal law enforcement, it was time to go to work.”

Childers spent the next few days working with the team to keep First Lady Laura Bush safe.

For more Baylor 9/11 testimonies, you can check out the university’s official Facebook page.

Source: Baylor University