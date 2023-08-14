The themed-pop up will run from Aug. 10 through Sept. 30.

DALLAS (KDAF) – The Barbie movie is out and the party is just getting started.

Another Barbie event is coming to Dallas with some tasty drinks included. The self-proclaimed: “Henderson Avenue Watering Hole”, The Whippersnapper, will bring Barbie magic to their bar with a Barbie-themed pop-up experience.

The menu will include themed food and drinks, like “Life in Plastic” and “Just for Ken”.

The themed-pop up will run from Aug. 10 through Sept. 30. Whippersnapper will also be supporting a good cause, they will be taking Barbie dolls and accessories as donations for a children’s charity, according to reports.

