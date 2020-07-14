Back 2 School: Face shields vs. masks in the classroom

As children get ready to head back to school, there will be many options available in the classroom to keep schools healthy. In particular, face coverings. The Texas Education Agency bought millions of pieces of personal protective equipment to prepare for the new school year. Of course, on the list is face masks but they have also requested face shields and many wonder if they are effective.

HOUSTON (KPRC) – As we get ready to head back to school, we wanted to look into one of the options that might be available in the classroom to keep schools healthy. In particular, face coverings.

KPRC 2 asked Alison Haddock, MD, with Baylor College of Medicine for her advice.

“I think face shields are a good alternative to masks in a situation and for people for whom masks might be a bit of a challenge,” Haddock explained. “Especially for people who may have hearing difficulties and need to see faces and facial expressions, face shields can be a good option.”

She mentioned people with sensory issues may also prefer shields.

